Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Alector FY2025 Earnings

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alector in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.55) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share.

ALEC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Alector from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Alector from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Alector from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alector from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Alector Stock Up 1.2 %

ALEC stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $169.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.57. Alector has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.33 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 108.77% and a negative net margin of 257.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alector

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 52,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $131,473.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,507,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,317,826.48. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $66,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 565,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,341.80. This trade represents a 4.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,161 shares of company stock valued at $239,806 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alector by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 165,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alector by 64.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,728,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,298 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Alector by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 100,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alector by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 148,357 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

