Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts TSHA FY2025 Earnings

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share.

TSHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $313.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,562,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 682,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,469,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 150,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 37,844 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 767,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

