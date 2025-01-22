Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,189,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

