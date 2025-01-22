Cass Information Systems (CASS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $48,990.00 billion for the quarter.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CASS opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $549.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.73. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cass Information Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

