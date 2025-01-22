Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Receives $211.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $197.06 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 101.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.42.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 272.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $144,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.