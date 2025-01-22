Cetera Trust Company N.A Acquires 275 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CXT. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Crane NXT by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Crane NXT by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane NXT Price Performance

CXT opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.21. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $67.00.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $403.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CXT shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W raised Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

