Cetera Trust Company N.A Buys 175 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.4% of Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,923 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charles Schwab by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,679,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,312 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,617.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,707,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,931 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $86,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5,190,822.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $755,996.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,057,774.01. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,194. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

