Cetera Trust Company N.A Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average is $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $210.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

