Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $28,000 in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,635 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 22,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. 30.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPH stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $21.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 114.04%.

In related news, VP A Davin Dambrosio sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,726.40. This trade represents a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Craig Palleschi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $49,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,898 shares in the company, valued at $388,032.56. This represents a 11.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

