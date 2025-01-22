Cetera Trust Company N.A Purchases 7,600 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

LYG opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

