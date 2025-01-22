Cetera Trust Company N.A Sells 225 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cetera Trust Company N.A trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 223,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,047,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 6.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $110.81 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.11 and its 200 day moving average is $112.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.78, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 794.44%.

In related news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $863,400.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,012.46. The trade was a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $7,248,385.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,016 shares of company stock worth $13,666,427. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

