Cetera Trust Company N.A Sells 475 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Cetera Trust Company N.A decreased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in UDR were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 5,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 58.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in UDR in the second quarter worth $54,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.89.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 459.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.