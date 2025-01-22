Cetera Trust Company N.A Sells 540 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cetera Trust Company N.A lessened its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 554,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,127,000 after purchasing an additional 82,223 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.90.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $101.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.35 and a 12 month high of $130.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.56.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 321.95%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

