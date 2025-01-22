Cetera Trust Company N.A Sells 939 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Cetera Trust Company N.A decreased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,138,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,859,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 27.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,718,000 after acquiring an additional 864,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 822.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 998,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,883.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 982,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,157,000 after purchasing an additional 949,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,593,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of -63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $32.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PHG

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.