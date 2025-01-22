Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 200 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 156.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Target by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.23.

Target Stock Up 2.7 %

Target stock opened at $137.28 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

