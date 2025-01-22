Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,612,682,000 after buying an additional 438,007 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $805,692,000 after acquiring an additional 381,873 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729,706 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,830,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,439,000 after purchasing an additional 518,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

