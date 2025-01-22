Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Chubb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.17.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $268.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $237.67 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.