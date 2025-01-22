Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,815 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,299,562 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,134,000 after acquiring an additional 339,393 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 58,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $3,345,228.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,596,059. This trade represents a 20.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $9,873,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 783,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,059,857.14. The trade was a 17.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,349,721. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Melius upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Melius Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

View Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

CSCO stock opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $61.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $243.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.67%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.