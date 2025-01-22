CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Shares Down 11.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) traded down 11.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.79 and last traded at $31.79. 401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

CK Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05.

About CK Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.