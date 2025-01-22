Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,907,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,289,908,000 after purchasing an additional 406,287 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 33.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,372,000 after acquiring an additional 368,557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at about $19,598,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $17,122,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James cut Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

In related news, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 31.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.69.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

