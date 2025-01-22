Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $387,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,000 in the last 90 days. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE KMI opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

