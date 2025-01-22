Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kellanova by 48.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 61.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average is $76.86. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $9,280,077.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,337,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,805,654.75. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,031,247 shares of company stock valued at $83,592,882 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

