ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 24th

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 31.5% per year over the last three years.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.18. 45,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,295. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average of $43.76. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $51.87.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,209 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $101,702.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,289,120. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

