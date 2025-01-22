ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Announces Dividend of $0.33

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 31.5% per year over the last three years.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:EMO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.18. 45,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,295. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.76. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $51.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $101,702.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,120. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

