Coca-Cola FEMSA (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $7.90. Coca-Cola FEMSA shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 4,023 shares trading hands.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 3.5 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
