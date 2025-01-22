Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 20140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.
Colabor Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$87.73 million, a PE ratio of 86.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61.
Colabor Group Company Profile
Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.
Featured Stories
