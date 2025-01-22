Columbia Financial (CLBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Columbia Financial to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $45,900.00 billion for the quarter.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $124.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.95 million. On average, analysts expect Columbia Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 107.27 and a beta of 0.22.

In other news, Director Noel R. Holland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $170,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,347.06. This represents a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

