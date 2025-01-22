Commons Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Commons Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Medifast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Medifast by 592.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 73.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1,161.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MED stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.50. Medifast had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $140.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Medifast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

