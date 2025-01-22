Concorde International Group Plans $5 Million IPO for Week of February 3rd (CIGL)

Concorde International Group (CIGL) is planning to raise $5 million in an IPO on the week of February 3rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,300,000 shares at $4.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Concorde International Group generated $10.7 million in revenue and $1 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $88.6 million.

R.F. Lafferty & Co. acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Concorde International Group provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We provide integrated security solutions and facilities management services in Singapore. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We deliver security services by combining human expertise with advanced technology. We provide mobile monitoring and response systems, which involve vehicles patrolling designated areas, covering multiple sites within a 24-hour period.Â Note: Net income and revenue are for the year that ended Dec. 31, 2023. (Note: Concorde International Group filed its F-1 on Aug. 27, 2024, and disclosed the terms for its small-cap IPO: 1.25 million shares at $4.00 to raise $5.0 million.) “.

Concorde International Group was founded in 1997 and has 100 employees. The company is located at 3 Ang Mo Kio Street 62, #01-49 LINK@AMK Singapore 569139 and can be reached via phone at +65 2960802 or on the web at http://www.concordesecurity.com/.

