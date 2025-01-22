Contrasting Keyuan Petrochemicals (OTCMKTS:KEYP) and Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Keyuan Petrochemicals (OTCMKTS:KEYP – Get Free Report) and Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of Aemetis shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Aemetis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Keyuan Petrochemicals and Aemetis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keyuan Petrochemicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aemetis $291.40 million 0.46 -$46.42 million ($2.26) -1.19

Profitability

Keyuan Petrochemicals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aemetis.

This table compares Keyuan Petrochemicals and Aemetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keyuan Petrochemicals N/A N/A N/A Aemetis -33.21% N/A -40.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Keyuan Petrochemicals and Aemetis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keyuan Petrochemicals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Aemetis 0 1 4 0 2.80

Aemetis has a consensus target price of $12.95, suggesting a potential upside of 379.63%. Given Aemetis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aemetis is more favorable than Keyuan Petrochemicals.

Summary

Aemetis beats Keyuan Petrochemicals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keyuan Petrochemicals

Keyuan Petrochemicals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, Ningbo Keyuan, Ningbo Keyuan Petrochemicals, Keyuan Synthetic Rubbers, Guangxi Keyuan and Zhongkexuneng, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products and rubber in the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s segments include the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products (petrochemical segment) and the manufacture and sale of rubber products (rubber segment). The Petrochemicals Segment includes the manufacturing and sales of mixed light aromatics, mixed heavy aromatics, fine propylene, propane, butane, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), methyltert-butylether and styrene. The Rubber Segment includes the manufacturing and sales of various rubber products. It manufactures and supplies various petrochemical and rubber products, including petrochemical products, such as Benzene Toluene-Xylene Aromatics (BTX Aromatics), propylene, styrene, LPG, Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) and rubber products.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc. operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products. In addition, it produces and sells ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. Further, the company markets and supplies USP alcohol and hand sanitizer; and produces renewable natural gas, as well as distilled biodiesel from various vegetable oil and animal waste feedstocks. Additionally, it researches and develops conversion technologies using waste feedstocks to produce biofuels and biochemicals. Furthermore, it sells biodiesel primarily to government oil marketing companies. Aemetis, Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

