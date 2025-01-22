Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 117,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 144,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 105,181 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,907,971.03. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 650,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,199,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Copart

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.