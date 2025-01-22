Cormark Has Bullish Estimate for Orla Mining FY2024 Earnings

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orla Mining
Orla Mining Price Performance
Shares of OLA stock opened at C$8.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 1.57. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$4.30 and a 12 month high of C$8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.33.
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orla Mining
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.