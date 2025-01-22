Cormark Has Bullish Estimate for Orla Mining FY2024 Earnings

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OLA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of Orla Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of OLA stock opened at C$8.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 1.57. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$4.30 and a 12 month high of C$8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.33.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

