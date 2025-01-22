Cormark Has Pessimistic Outlook of IAMGOLD FY2024 Earnings

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

IAG opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.56. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.37.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 49.56% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $438.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 194.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,884,544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after buying an additional 5,204,715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,819,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577,599 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in IAMGOLD by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,894,690 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267,084 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,083,115 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 130.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,384,778 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

