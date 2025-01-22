Cormark Issues Pessimistic Outlook for Galiano Gold Earnings

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Cormark dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galiano Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.06. Galiano Gold had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GAU. Eight Capital set a C$3.50 target price on Galiano Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Galiano Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

Galiano Gold stock opened at C$1.62 on Monday. Galiano Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.09 and a 12-month high of C$2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.06. The stock has a market cap of C$416.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

