COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and traded as high as $7.81. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 4,634 shares trading hands.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.