Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,205 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,671 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,528,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,247,475,000 after acquiring an additional 485,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 237.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,472,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after buying an additional 1,738,752 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,340,000 after buying an additional 358,630 shares during the period. Palliser Capital UK Ltd grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 989,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,188,000 after buying an additional 674,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 932,151 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,341,000 after acquiring an additional 83,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE RIO opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

