Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,421 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,398 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,193,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,858,000 after purchasing an additional 342,604 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,369,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after acquiring an additional 517,179 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 266.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 447,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 546,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 103,810 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 497,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 2.0 %

SMFG stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.