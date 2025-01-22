Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,091.20. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

