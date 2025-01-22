Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 727 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 6,061 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 351 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $935.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 target price (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $947.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $950.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $902.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $675.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1,008.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total transaction of $1,266,866.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,514,232. This represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

