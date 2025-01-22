DA Davidson Forecasts M&T Bank’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.46 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.33 per share.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTB. Wedbush upped their price target on M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (up previously from $233.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.50 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $198.25 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $128.31 and a 52-week high of $225.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.93.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $537,566.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,856.81. This represents a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Taylor sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $280,063.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,678.54. The trade was a 20.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,994 shares of company stock valued at $13,331,878 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 329.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.