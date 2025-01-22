Dakota Wealth Management Buys 18,197 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Generac by 52.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 105,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,229,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $163.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $195.94.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $833,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,825,688.20. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $585,069.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,282.04. The trade was a 22.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,577,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.30.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

