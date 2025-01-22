Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $30,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.72. The company has a market capitalization of $126.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $149.28 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

