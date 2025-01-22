Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 537,045 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 192.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,045 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $22,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after acquiring an additional 104,855 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 148.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 25,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

