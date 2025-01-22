Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,910 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $70,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. Finally, Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 55,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $182.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.79 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

