Davis Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Davis Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 1.2% of Davis Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 53,234 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,864,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,093,000 after purchasing an additional 247,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,000. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.9 %

KMI opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

