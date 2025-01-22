Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $14.89 Million Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,411 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $14,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 529.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 61.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 48.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 71.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $9,239,973.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,878,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,577,803.52. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,031,247 shares of company stock worth $83,592,882 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $81.82.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.35.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

