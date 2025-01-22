Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 301 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VGT opened at $632.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $627.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $595.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.