Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,543 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 117,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

