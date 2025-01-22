Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 695 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 1.8% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.4% in the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 32.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,112,883.78. This represents a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $181.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.55. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.82 and a one year high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.56.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

