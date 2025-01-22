Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.83.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.7 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $463.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $469.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.19. The company has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

